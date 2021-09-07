What's Going On With Alibaba, Baidu, DiDi Global Shares Today?

Shares of several China-based stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) are trading higher Tuesday after data showed that China's exports jumped 25.6% year over year in August, beating expectations of 17.1%.

The data showed increasing overseas demand for cars, electronics and consumer goods.

Alibaba is an online and mobile commerce company that operates China's most-visited online marketplaces.

Baidu operates the largest internet search engine in China.

DiDi Global is a mobility technology platform that focuses on shared mobility, auto solutions, electric mobility and autonomous driving.

BABA, BIDU, DIDI Price Action: Alibaba was up 2.63% at $174.78, Baidu was up 2.75% at $167.45 and DiDi Global was up 3.49% at $9.33 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.