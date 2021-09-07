Hyundai Sees Electrification Of All Commercial Vehicles By 2028
- Hyundai Motor Co (OTC: HYMTF) announced Hydrogen Wave, representing the Group's plans for a new 'wave' of hydrogen-based products and technologies toward a hydrogen society.
- The Group aims to extend hydrogen energy utilization to broader areas of industries and sectors by 2040.
- It aims to launch a next-generation fuel cell system with 100kW and 200kW variations in 2023 with costs lower by over 50%, total package volume reduced by 30%, and power output doubled.
- Hyundai plans to become the first automaker to apply fuel cell systems to all commercial vehicle models by 2028.
- It aims to accomplish a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) price point comparable to a battery electric vehicle (BEV) by 2030.
- Hyundai plans to apply fuel cell systems to every type of mobility and further the technology to homes, buildings, and power plants as energy solutions.
- Hyundai's future product concepts featuring fuel cell technologies include Trailer Drone, high-performance sports cars, and fuel cell-equipped vehicles for emergency relief and rescue missions.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 0.39% at $43.65 on Friday.
