MINISO Opens New Stores in Spain, UK And Italy
- MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSO) has announced a new store in Seville, the capital city of Andalucía in southern Spain.
- The opening of the new location in Spain took place on August 26. The company unveiled the Oxford flagship store in the UK on August 27 and a franchise store opening in Sardinia, Italy, on August 28.
- The move is a part of MINISO's Miniso'sstrategy to strengthen its foothold across Europe.
- "More MINISO stores will come to Europe before the end of this year. In spite of the challenges ahead due to the pandemic, we believe that MINISO will as always spot new growth opportunity in this changing market climate," said Vincent Huang, VP and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Business.
- Price Action: MNSO shares closed higher by 0.5% at $14.12 on Thursday.
