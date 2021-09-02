 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MINISO Opens New Stores in Spain, UK And Italy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
Share:
MINISO Opens New Stores in Spain, UK And Italy
  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: MNSO) has announced a new store in Seville, the capital city of Andalucía in southern Spain.
  • The opening of the new location in Spain took place on August 26. The company unveiled the Oxford flagship store in the UK on August 27 and a franchise store opening in Sardinia, Italy, on August 28.
  • The move is a part of MINISO's Miniso'sstrategy to strengthen its foothold across Europe.
  • "More MINISO stores will come to Europe before the end of this year. In spite of the challenges ahead due to the pandemic, we believe that MINISO will as always spot new growth opportunity in this changing market climate," said Vincent Huang, VP and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Business.
  • Price Action: MNSO shares closed higher by 0.5% at $14.12 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNSO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
MINISO Group Posts 59% Revenue Growth In Q4
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com