Why Are Spotify Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) agreed to take a hit on its dwindling App Store commission by allowing Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) to process payments beyond its store.
- Now, subscribers can use external websites for signing up for music, video, and other media apps.
- Previously, Spotify disclosed that it would take over the 'audio' section within the in-flight entertainment seatback on the global Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) flights.
- Price Action: SPOT shares traded higher by 7.02% at $255 on the last check Thursday.
