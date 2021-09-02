 Skip to main content

Virgin Galactic Shares Gain After Commercial Research Mission
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 1:46pm   Comments
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) announced the manifest for the next rocket-powered test flight of SpaceShipTwo Unity from Spaceport America. It is the first commercial, human-tended research mission for the company.
  • The "Unity 23" mission will be the 23rd flight for VSS Unity and carry three paying crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council. 
  • The mission will evaluate and measure the effects of the transitional phase from gravity to microgravity on the human body. The mission aims to produce insights relevant to current and future spaceflight systems and technologies by testing and evaluating physiological and technological responses in sub-orbital flight.
  • Virgin Galactic targets a flight window in late September or early October 2021, pending technical checks and weather.
  • Price Action: SPCE shares are trading higher by 4.30% at $27.93 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

