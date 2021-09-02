 Skip to main content

If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 02, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021.

For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship.

Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. 

Delisting refers to the process by which a listed security is removed from an exchange on which it is traded. There are no confirmed reports that such delistings of Chinese stocks, on U.S. exchanges, are in the process of being executed by U.S. officials.

Another sharp downward catalyst for Chinese stocks in 2021 was the June 30 IPO of ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc - ADR (NYSE: DIDI). Reuters reported on July 6 that Chinese regulators ordered the company’s app to be taken down days after its $4.4-billion listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The list of targeted sectors goes on, and among the hardest-hit industries is the Chinese education sector. Chinese education names dipped heavily in July following a policy from the Chinese government that may force for-profit education companies to become nonprofits. 

For context, as bad as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR's (NYSE: BABA) performance has been over the last year (down 41.47%), investors in Chinese tutoring giants TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (-93.3%) and New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) (-84.69%) have it worse. 

Using $10,000 to short sell Alibaba, Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH), TAL Education and New Oriental Education, here's how the returns* break down on a short position opened June 30 and closed on Sept. 1: 

 

 

 

Stock

 

 

 

June 30 SP

 

 

 

September 1 SP

 

 

 

P/L On Short Sale

 

 

 

Alibaba

 

 

 

$226.78

 

 

 

$173.28

 

 

 

+$2,359

 

 

 

Nio

 

 

 

$53.20

 

 

 

$39.08

 

 

 

+$2,654

 

 

 

ContextLogic (WISH)

 

 

 

$13.17

 

 

 

$7.38

 

 

 

+$4,396

 

 

 

New Oriental

 

 

 

$8.19

 

 

 

$2.35

 

 

 

+$7,131

 

 

 

TAL Education

 

 

 

$25.23

 

 

 

$5.32

 

 

 

+$7,891

*Less applicable borrowing fees and commissions

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: ChinaNews Penny Stocks Short Ideas Global Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

