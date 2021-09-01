 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Streamers Protest Amazon-Owned Twitch's Inaction On Hate Raids: TechCrunch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Share:
Streamers Protest Amazon-Owned Twitch's Inaction On Hate Raids: TechCrunch
  • Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) streaming platform, Twitch, is in for a rough ride as multiple streamers are going dark to observe #ADayOffTwitch today, TechCrunch reports.
  • The move is in protest of Twitch's inaction against the targeted harassment of marginalized creators. 
  • The users' demands include a roundtable with creators affected by hate raids, streamers' right to approve or deny incoming attacks, a limit on chat age group, and abolish linking over three accounts to one email address.
  • Twitch acknowledged the demands and assured continued efforts towards the maintenance of platform sanctity.
  • Twitch Raid allows a creator to "raid" another stream by sending their viewers to check out someone else's channel. This feature aimed to help seasoned streamers support up-and-comers but was misused as a harassment tool. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.26% $3,479.35 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

How Amazon Responded To Alibaba's 72-Hour Delivery Promise?
Google's Latest Foray Sparks More Bad News For Intel, AMD
Amazon's Latest Delivery Station Launch Signify Demand Surge For E-Commerce
Is Netflix Ready To Break Out? Here's How High This Trader Says It Can Go
Amazon's Unique Solution To Delivery Driver Crisis - Pros And Cons
Google Joins Other Tech Majors In This $1T Market: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs techcrunchNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com