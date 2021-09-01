Streamers Protest Amazon-Owned Twitch's Inaction On Hate Raids: TechCrunch
- Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) streaming platform, Twitch, is in for a rough ride as multiple streamers are going dark to observe #ADayOffTwitch today, TechCrunch reports.
- The move is in protest of Twitch's inaction against the targeted harassment of marginalized creators.
- The users' demands include a roundtable with creators affected by hate raids, streamers' right to approve or deny incoming attacks, a limit on chat age group, and abolish linking over three accounts to one email address.
- Twitch acknowledged the demands and assured continued efforts towards the maintenance of platform sanctity.
- Twitch Raid allows a creator to "raid" another stream by sending their viewers to check out someone else's channel. This feature aimed to help seasoned streamers support up-and-comers but was misused as a harassment tool.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.26% $3,479.35 on the last check Wednesday.
