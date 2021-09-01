Parsl Partners With Avery Dennison Smartrac For High Tech Tags
- Parsl, a seed-to-sale compliance-and-tracking company, announced a strategic partnership with Avery Dennison Corp's (NYSE: AVY) Avery Dennison Smartrac, an RFID and NFC tag manufacturer. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The partnership will encompass helping the cannabis industry communicate effectively and securely through technological collaboration.
- This partnership will benefit from leveraging the technological intellectual property of Parsl and the manufacturing capabilities of NXP and Avery Dennison Smartrac.
- Combining this IP will enable Parsl to provide better, verifiable insights to global cannabis consumers and grow market share in the cannabis industry.
- Price Action: AVY shares are trading higher by 0.37% at $226.23 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.