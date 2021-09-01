Amazon's Latest Delivery Station Launch Signify Demand Surge For E-Commerce
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced two delivery stations in Hanover and Baltimore. The 72,000 square foot facility at 2100 Van Deman Street marks Amazon's Baltimore city debut.
- The 194,000 square foot facility at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive is Amazon's third delivery station in Hanover.
- Additionally, Amazon launched a Career Center and two delivery stations in the Hampton Roads area.
- The Amazon Career Center, located at 1989 S. Military Highway in Chesapeake, will serve as a hiring and orientation hub for Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hampton, and Virginia Beach.
- It introduced two delivery stations in the Hampton Roads area, a 165,000 square foot facility at 1400 Sewells Point Road in Norfolk and a 111,600 square foot facility at 223 W Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.
- Amazon's initiatives justify its major recruitment drive involving over 40,000 hirings.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.59% at $3,491.09 on the last check Wednesday.
