5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

salesforce.com

The Trade: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) President and Chief Engineering Officer Srinivas Tallapragada disposed a total of 24975 shares at an average price of $265.61. The insider received $6,633,709.65 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Salesforce.com recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised guidance.

What salesforce.com Does: Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product.

Fresh Del Monte Produce

The Trade: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP) Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold a total of 16980 shares at an average price of $32.89. The insider received $558,529.94 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Fresh Del Monte Produce, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 net sales growth of 4.5% year-on-year, to $1.14 billion, versus the analyst consensus of $1.15 billion.

What Fresh Del Monte Produce Does: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc produces, markets, and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables internationally.

Jabil

The Trade: Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) EVP, CFO Michael Dastoor sold a total of 20958 shares at an average price of $62.05. The insider received $1,300,372.41 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Jabil recently reported a partnership with Shavelogic 'to advance its design and production goals as the company quickly evolves from modest production volumes just nine months ago to a fast-growing category disrupter.'

What Jabil Does: Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions.

Diodes

The Trade: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) CEO and President Keh-Shew Lu sold a total of 48370 shares at an average price of $96.39. The insider received $4,643,902.99 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported upbeat quarterly results.

What Diodes Does: Diodes Inc is a global manufacturer and supplier of application-specific products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets.

Hillenbrand

The Trade: Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) Senior Vice President Michael M Jones sold a total of 12000 shares at an average price of $46.22. The insider received $554,652.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Hillenbrand, last month, reported strong results for its third quarter.

What Hillenbrand Does: Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment.