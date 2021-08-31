Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones
U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89
- The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15% to $451.56
Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA), IBM (NYSE: IBM) and American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) were among the top gainers for the Dow Jones.
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.
Elsewhere On The Street
Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares dropped Tuesday after the telecommunication software company warned investors to expect headwinds in the second half of the year… Read More
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares were trading higher after the stock pushed higher alongside other popular Reddit stocks... Read More
Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) shares are trading higher, moving alongside other popular WallStreetBets stocks... Read More
