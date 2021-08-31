fbpx

QQQ
-0.20
380.46
-0.05%
BTC/USD
+ 300.95
47283.86
+ 0.64%
DIA
-0.18
354.26
-0.05%
SPY
-0.52
452.75
-0.11%
TLT
-1.08
150.93
-0.72%
GLD
+ 0.44
168.91
+ 0.26%

Corsair Gaming Needs To Regain This Level Once Again Or Things Could Get Ugly

byTyler Bundy
August 31, 2021 1:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Corsair Gaming Needs To Regain This Level Once Again Or Things Could Get Ugly

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares are trading higher Tuesday, moving alongside other popular WallStreetBets stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Gamestop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Corsair Gamingwas up 3.53% at $29.31 at last check.

See Also: Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Corsair Gaming Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are attempting to break back above support after the price broke below support and the sideways channel it was trading in.
  • The $35.50 has held as resistance in the past and could again as the stock nears the level. The $30 level has previously been able to hold as a support level before breaking below it, and this level may begin to hold as resistance.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving higher the past couple of weeks and now sits at the 60 level. This shows the stock has been seeing more buying pressure recently.

crsrdaily8-31-21.png

What’s Next For Corsair Gaming?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock cross back above the $30 level and then begin to climb back toward resistance near $35.50. Eventually, bulls would like to see the stock break above resistance and climb further.

Bears would like to see the stock be unable to cross back above the $30 level and begin to fall back lower. If the stock is unable to break above the $30 level, it may begin to hold as a resistance level in the future.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Popcorn Ready? AMC Stock Busts Through Bullish Formation

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Tuesday broke up from a bull flag pattern Benzinga called out last week; the stock faked a bullish read more

Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), Corsair Gaming Inc. read more

Why AMC Entertainment Looks Like It's On The Verge Of Breaking Out

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares are trading up Monday, possibly amid many other short interest names trading higher. AMC has a total share float of 511.55 million, of which 79.5 million shares are sold short, representing 15.95% of shares sold short. read more

You Ask, We Analyze: Vinco Ventures Stages Massive Short Squeeze

On Sunday evening, Benzinga asked its followers on Twitter which stocks they’re focusing on for the week. From the replies Benzinga selected one ticker for technical analysis. read more