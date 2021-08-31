 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba's Rival Aims To Raise $1B From Tencent
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 3:48pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba's Rival Aims To Raise $1B From Tencent
  • Indonesian startup J&T Express aims to raise over $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and other investors at a pre-money valuation of $20 billion, the Information reports.
  • The high valuation reflects investors' faith in the express courier service in Southeast Asia and China. The business got a significant shot in the arm from the pandemic-driven online shopping growth.
  • A brutal price war is brewing between the fast-growing startup and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) logistics network. J&T's significant clients include Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and Sea Ltd's Shopee. 
  • Alibaba rival Tencent backs both Pinduoduo and Sea. Recently, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JDalso recently ramped up its logistics presence.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.87% at $166.1949on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Group Holding
Tencent Terminates Exclusive Music Copyright Agreements Post Government Crackdown: Reuters
Alibaba Looks To Confirm Trend Change: What's Next For The Beaten Down Stock?
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba, Pinduoduo Attract More Trouble From China
Online Gaming Helps NetEase Clock 13% Revenue Growth In Q2, Expands Share Buyback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com