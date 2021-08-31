Alibaba's Rival Aims To Raise $1B From Tencent
- Indonesian startup J&T Express aims to raise over $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and other investors at a pre-money valuation of $20 billion, the Information reports.
- The high valuation reflects investors' faith in the express courier service in Southeast Asia and China. The business got a significant shot in the arm from the pandemic-driven online shopping growth.
- A brutal price war is brewing between the fast-growing startup and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) logistics network. J&T's significant clients include Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) and Sea Ltd's Shopee.
- Alibaba rival Tencent backs both Pinduoduo and Sea. Recently, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) also recently ramped up its logistics presence.
- Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 2.87% at $166.1949on the last check Tuesday.
