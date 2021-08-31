 Skip to main content

Why The Apple Watch Might Not Make It To September Release?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
  • Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple Watch production got partly delayed due to the complicated designs of the new smartwatch, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • Last week, the Apple Watch 7 manufacturers faced critical challenges on production performance as they began small-scale production. 
  • The assemblers faced issues while putting together electronics modules, components, and displays leading to a temporary production halt.
  • The latest blood pressure and water-resistance feature added to the complexities hindered by the pandemic's travel restrictions. The issue could hamper Apple's plans to launch and ship the device with the latest iPhone.
  • Apple is the world's biggest smartwatch maker, shipping 36 million Apple Watches last year for an annual growth rate of 39%.
  • Apple won the smartwatch market with electrocardiography and sleep tracking.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares closed lower by 0.84% at $151.83 on Tuesday.
  • Photo by Luke Chesser on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

