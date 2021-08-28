Check Out The Most Popular Smartwatch In The World, Can You Guess?
According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch Series 6 is the most popular smartwatch model in the world.
- Apple continued to dominate the world's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2021.
- The company led the smartwatch sector on Apple Watch shipments of 9.5 million units in the period ending in June, a 46% increase from the same time last year.
- Apple Watch's user base surpassed the 100-million mark for the first time in Q2 as the U.S. contributed to over half of its user base, with a close to 30% attach rate.
- Apple accounts for a massive 52.5% of the global market, down slightly from 52.8% in 2020.
- According to the report, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) sales grew 54% to finish the quarter at two million units shipped. The company garnered 11% of the market, up from 10.6% during the same period last year.
- The "others" category, which counts firms like Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY), Oppo and Fitbit, shipped a collective 5.1 million units to take a 28.2% market share, up from 26.8% last year.
- According to Strategy Analytics, shipments are growing at their fastest rate since 2018, experiencing a 47% jump on the year to hit 18.1 million units.
- Earlier in August, AppleInsider reported that Apple would face a patent infringement lawsuit over the heart rate sensor technology in the Apple Watch.
- Apple is facing other lawsuits too related to the Apple Watch. It was reported in May that privately-held medical device maker AliveCor Inc. filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant.
- The Apple Watch is an essential product for Apple. It is part of the company's wearables, home, and accessories segment that generated sales of $8.78 billion in the recent third quarter, up 36% year-over-year.
- According to Gurman, Apple may drop the pricier Edition material as it has done in the past as it would not make sense to buy a watch that will be outdated in a year and will cost $800.
- Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 in September.
