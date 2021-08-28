 Skip to main content

Check Out The Most Popular Smartwatch In The World, Can You Guess?
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 28, 2021 1:47pm   Comments
According to a report by Strategy Analytics, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPLWatch Series 6 is the most popular smartwatch model in the world.

  • Apple continued to dominate the world's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2021.  

  • The company led the smartwatch sector on Apple Watch shipments of 9.5 million units in the period ending in June, a 46% increase from the same time last year. 

  • Apple Watch's user base surpassed the 100-million mark for the first time in Q2 as the U.S. contributed to over half of its user base, with a close to 30% attach rate.

  • Apple accounts for a massive 52.5% of the global market, down slightly from 52.8% in 2020.

  • According to the report, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) sales grew 54% to finish the quarter at two million units shipped. The company garnered 11% of the market, up from 10.6% during the same period last year.

  • The "others" category, which counts firms like Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACY), Oppo and Fitbit, shipped a collective 5.1 million units to take a 28.2% market share, up from 26.8% last year.

  • According to Strategy Analytics, shipments are growing at their fastest rate since 2018, experiencing a 47% jump on the year to hit 18.1 million units. 

  • Earlier in August, AppleInsider reported that Apple would face a patent infringement lawsuit over the heart rate sensor technology in the Apple Watch. 

  • Apple is facing other lawsuits too related to the Apple Watch. It was reported in May that privately-held medical device maker AliveCor Inc. filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the tech giant. 

  • The Apple Watch is an essential product for Apple. It is part of the company's wearables, home, and accessories segment that generated sales of $8.78 billion in the recent third quarter, up 36% year-over-year.

  • According to Gurman, Apple may drop the pricier Edition material as it has done in the past as it would not make sense to buy a watch that will be outdated in a year and will cost $800.

  • Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 in September.

