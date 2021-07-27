Here's Why Activision Blizzard Workers Are Planning A July 28 Walkout

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) employees are planning a walkout on July 28 to protest the company’s response to a lawsuit charging it with creating a hostile workplace.

What Happened: The walkout will take place in-person at the company’s Irvine, California-based campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PDT and virtually from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT, according to an Axios report,

In a statement, the protest organizers said they were taking this action because they “believe that our values as employees are not being accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership.” The statement has been signed by more than 2,600 current and former employees.

See Also: A Look At Activision Blizzard's Stock After Company Accused Of Widespread Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit

Why It Happened: The planned walkout comes in response to a lawsuit filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing on July 13 against the “Call of Duty” and “World of Warcraft” developer for allegedly encouraging a sexist work environment pockmarked with harassment and gender inequality.

The state said its lawsuit came after a two-year investigation and a failure to mediate its charges with the company, which it defined as having a “pervasive frat boy workplace culture.”

The walkout organizers were particularly angry over comments made by Chief Compliance Officer Frances Townsend in an internal memo from last Friday, in which she dismissed the lawsuit’s claims as “distorted” and “untrue.” Walkout organizers are demanding that Townsend step down from the company’s women’s employee network.

Activision's stock closed Tuesday down 6.7% at $84.05.

Picture: Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay