Facebook Confirms Departure Of Veteran Executive
- Mark D'Arcy departed as Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) VP of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, Ad Week reports. More clarity awaits the departure.
- The abrupt exit follows the departure of fellow lead Carolyn Everson.
- D'Arcy exited three years after being offered the VP role. Previously he led Facebook's in-house creative strategy team, Creative Shop, for seven years. Nicky Bell became the VP of Facebook Creative Shop.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.23% at $380.93 on the last check Monday.
