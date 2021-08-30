 Skip to main content

Facebook Confirms Departure Of Veteran Executive
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 2:52pm   Comments
  • Mark D'Arcy departed as Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) VP of Global Business Marketing and Chief Creative Officer, Ad Week reports. More clarity awaits the departure.
  • The abrupt exit follows the departure of fellow lead Carolyn Everson.
  • D'Arcy exited three years after being offered the VP role. Previously he led Facebook's in-house creative strategy team, Creative Shop, for seven years. Nicky Bell became the VP of Facebook Creative Shop.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.23% at $380.93 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media

