Facebook Global Chief Carolyn Everson Departs, Nicola Mendelsohn Named Interim Global Head: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 2:22pm   Comments
Facebook Global Chief Carolyn Everson Departs, Nicola Mendelsohn Named Interim Global Head: Report
  • Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Global Business Group VP Carolyn Everson will depart from the company after serving for over a decade, Reuters reported based on company post.
  • Everson was the company’s key spokesperson when Facebook faced flak for hate speech control failure on the platform.
  • Nicola Mendelsohn, Global Business Group, EMEA head, was named the new interim leader of the Global Business Group.
  • Facebook’s Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer had also announced his departure in March, CNBC reported.
  • Last week, Facebook announced the promotion of VP of Global Partnerships Marne Levine to Chief Business Officer instead of Everson, replacing Fischer.
  • Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.53% at $331.90 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Media Best of Benzinga

