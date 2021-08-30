iFresh Signs Agreement With Bit Farm For Fertilizer Distribution
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) has entered into an exclusive agency agreement with Bit Farm Inc. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the deal, iFresh will be the exclusive distributor of Bit Silica + fertilizer.
- iFresh will market and sell Bit Silica Plus in the U.S. for the next twelve months with an option to extend.
- Bit Farm has developed Bit Silica Plus to accelerate plant growth and extend harvest time.
- Long Deng, Chairman of iFresh, has personally invested in Bit Farm and acts as an external consultant to the company.
- Price Action: IFMK shares are trading lower by 0.72% at $1.19 on the last check Monday.
