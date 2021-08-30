Abbott Says Amulet Superior To Boston Scientific's Watchman In Stroke Study
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has announced late-breaking data from the Amulet LAA Occluder IDE trial.
- The head-to-head study compared Abbott's Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occluder with Boston Scientific Corporation's (NYSE: BSX) Watchman device for atrial fibrillation at an increased risk of stroke.
- Results from the study demonstrated that Abbott's Amulet Occluder was successfully implanted in 98.4% of patients compared to 96.4% of patients receiving the Watchman device. Its demonstrated superiority for the primary endpoint of LAA closure compared to Watchman, 98.9% versus 96.8%.
- Amulet Occluder was non-inferior to the comparator device for the co-primary safety endpoint and co-primary effectiveness endpoints. Also, Amulet did not require the use of blood thinners for participants following implant in the study.
- Watchman patients were mostly (82%) discharged on anticoagulant therapy (warfarin plus aspirin).
- In contrast, only 20% of Amulet patients were discharged on anticoagulants, and most (75.7%) were released on dual antiplatelet therapy (clopidogrel plus aspirin).
