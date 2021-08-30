Chris Evans And Scarlett Johansson Teamed For Apple's 'Ghosted'

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has signed Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to star in the romantic action-adventure film “Ghosted,” to be directed by Dexter Fletcher of “Rocketman” fame.

What Happened: Johansson and Evans had co-starred in three films in Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Avengers series and were linked in a proposed remake of the 1986 musical “Little Shop of Horrors” that has been stuck in development at AT&T’s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros. for more than a year.

This is Johansson’s second announced film role following her breach-of-salary lawsuit against Disney over the release of “Black Widow." She is part of the all-star cast in an untitled David O. Russell production being shot in Spain.

Details on “Ghosted” are scant at the moment, although Hollywood Reporter described it as a "high-concept romantic action adventure in the vein of ‘Romancing the Stone,’ the 1984 adventure movie that starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner." It's not certain whether this film will be theatrically released or go straight to streaming on Apple TV+.

Why It Matters: “Ghosted” is the latest A-list project under Apple’s banner. The company is also in production on Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robin De Niro and the Civil War-era drama “Emancipation” starring Will Smith.

“Ghosted” is being produced by Skydance, the company behind the recent Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) release “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt.

Photo: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson in their Avengers personas of Captain America and Black Widow, courtesy of Disney.