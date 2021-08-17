 Skip to main content

Scarlett Johansson Inks First Film Role After Disney Lawsuit
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Scarlett Johansson Inks First Film Role After Disney Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has signed for her first film role since she filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) over her “Black Widow” salary.

What Happened: Variety reports the two-time Oscar-nominated actress is joining the all-star cast of the new project helmed by Wes Anderson. Johansson will share the screen with Tom Hanks, Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton and Jason Schwartzman.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Disney When They Acquired Lucasfilm, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Details on the new film were not publicly disclosed, including its title, although the news site Dazed reported Anderson is in production outside of Madrid on a new project. Johansson previously offered a voice performance in Anderson’s 2018 stop-motion animated film “Isle of Dogs.”

Why This Matters: Johansson’s work slate has been somewhat limited in the aftermath of the “Black Widow” release. Her only other 2021 film role will be a voice performance in the animated film “Sing 2” from Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures, which is scheduled for a December release.

Disney reportedly terminated its plans to have Johansson star in and produce “Tower of Terror” through her These Pictures company. She is in pre-production as star and producer on the science-fiction drama “Bride” for A24 and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and has been linked to a remake of the musical “Little Shop of Horrors” for the AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros., but neither of those projects are anywhere near being ready for the camera.

See also: How to Buy Disney Stock

Photo: Scarlett Johansson in “Black Widow,” courtesy of Disney.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Black Widow lawsuit Scarlett Johansson Wes AndersonNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

