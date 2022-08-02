This Chipmaker Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Ford And Starbucks

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s AMD high-performance computing and visualization products help gamers get the most from their favorite titles, and over the past five years, the most out of investors' portfolios.

Since August 2017, AMD stock's five-year return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, tech and consumer discretionary companies: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Starbucks Corporation SBUX.

Advanced Micro Devices designs microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in the personal computer and data center markets via CPUs and GPUs.

AMD also supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. The firm was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Here's how the returns break down from August 2017 to present: