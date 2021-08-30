If You Bet $1,000 On Jake Paul To Beat Tyrone Woodley, Here's How Much You Would Have Won

The highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyrone Woodley took place Sunday night. Here’s a look at how the boxing match went and how a wager on Paul would have paid out.

What Happened: Paul was named the winner of the match via split decision. Paul moves his boxing record to 4-0 and survived the first fight of his short career that went the distance and was decided by the judges.

Woodley made his boxing debut Sunday night after a MMA record of 19-7-1 that included being the onetime Welterweight champion in the UFC, a league owned by Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: EDR).

Woodley came into the fight as the more experienced fighter but had never taken part in a boxing match. Woodley also entered the match after losing his last four UFC fights.

The odds entering the match were -190 for Paul to win and +155 for Woodley to win. Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) reported that 67% of its betting handle was on underdog Woodley and 86% of total bets were on Woodley.

The match was part of a Showtime pay-per-view partnership with Paul. Showtime is owned by ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC).

Betting $1,000 on Paul: Despite the heavy betting on underdog Woodley, a bet on Paul was the victorious one.

A $1,000 bet on Paul paid out a profit of $526 based on odds of -190. While this didn’t double your money on the bet, it returned more than 50% for the boxer that was considered the favorite from the start.

The surprising bet was for anyone who bet the fight to go the distance or Paul to win on points. Most sportsbooks had the odds of the fight ending inside the distance at 90% or better.

Odds for the fight to go the distance and either fighter to win by judges’ decision was around +500, turning a $1,000 bet into a $5,000 profit.

Paul to win by decision was offered at around +900 for most sportsbooks, turning a $1,000 bet into a profit of $9,000 for the ultimate decision that happened Sunday night.

BetMGM, which is a joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) had only 12.8% of its betting handle on Paul winning via points, according to Darren Rovell.

Photo: Erik Drost via Flickr