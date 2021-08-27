 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amid GameStop, AMC Popularity, This ETF Wants To Track 'Meme Stocks' Based on Short Interest, Social Media Trends

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2021 4:20am   Comments
Share:
Amid GameStop, AMC Popularity, This ETF Wants To Track 'Meme Stocks' Based on Short Interest, Social Media Trends

An exchange-traded fund is seeking to capitalize on the popularity of Reddit-favorite stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) by tracking high short-interest stocks trending on social media.

What Happened: The Roundhill MEME ETF seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

In turn, the Solactive Roundhill Meme Stock Index seeks to track the performance of “meme stocks,” which the filing defines as equity securities of companies that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest.

See also: How To Buy AMC (AMC) Stock

The index components of the ETF will rebalance every two weeks based on their “social media activity score” over a trailing 14-day period.

The ETF will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “MEME” upon receiving regulatory approval.

Why It Matters: The new ETF is the latest to attempt to capitalize on the retail trading boom this year.

The VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSE: BUZZ), backed by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and launched in March, invests in stocks that show the most positive investor sentiment using artificial intelligence (AI) to track social buzz. However, the fund’s year-to-date returns are only 9.4%, compared to the S&P 500’s year-to-date gains of 19%.

Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares closed 8.3% lower in Thursday’s trading at $40.31, while GameStop shares closed almost 2.8% higher at $205.22.

Read Next: This Famed Value Investor Axed GameStop, AMC Stakes Just Ahead Of Stonk-Mania, Missing Out On $400M Opportunity

Photo: Courtesy of Andreas Praefcke via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME + AMC)

Trey's Trades Made 'Just Under $1M' Trading Options In AMC Entertainment, But What Does The Four-Test Trend Say About The Stock's Trajectory?
Etsy And NetApp Lead The S&P 500
AMC Forms Bullish Pattern, Institutions Increase Short Positions: Will Shorts Get Smoked?
Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMC Entertainment
GameStop Continues To See Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest; AMC, BlackBerry, Alibaba, Palantir Are Other Top Trends
Penn National And Ulta Beauty Lead The S&P 500 Higher Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Meme Stocks Reddit Short Squeeze stonksNews Broad U.S. Equity ETFs New ETFs ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com