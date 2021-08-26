 Skip to main content

Gaming Hardware Company Seeks Secondary Listing In US: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
  • Gaming hardware company Razer Inc (OTC: RAZFF) harbors secondary listing ambitions in the U.S., CNBC reports as per CEO Min-Liang Tan.
  • The laptop and PC peripheral manufacturer for gamers was founded in the U.S., where it's making most of its revenue. It is also heavily investing in software and services.
  • Hong Kong-listed Razer's first-half revenues jumped 68% to $752 million in 2021 as the lockdown led to the surge in gaming. Razer also turned to a net profit of $31.3 million in the first six months of 2021.
  • The vast majority of business is out of the U.S., followed by Europe and then Asia, primarily driven by sales in China. 
  • Razer recently shut down its electronic wallet Razer Pay to focus on B2B for the fintech business and B2C, referring to the virtual credits for the Razer Gold business.
  • Tan remained tightlipped about exploring crypto and bitcoin prospects.
  • On the gaming front, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTis targeting a cloud gaming debut this holiday season. Chinese regulatory crackdown prompted gaming giant  Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) to focus on overseas expansion and game streaming.

