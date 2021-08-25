Tencent Shares Drop Over Regulatory Concerns: WSJ
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese social media and gaming firm Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) continue to attract domestic regulatory scrutiny over alleged anti-competitive behavior.
- The scrutiny could jeopardize Tencent's over $22 billion in revenue from smartphone games and $7 billion in PC games earned last year.
- Regulators are also concerned about the youth's addiction to the Tencent-backed popular video games. Tencent has milked the pandemic by signing 12 overseas deals this year.
- Tencent was exploring tactics to ward off the crackdown impact. China's growing crackdown raises concerns over Tencent being the next bait, further prompting it to expand focus overseas.
- The U.K. already awaits new regulations on social media companies, video streaming, and gaming platforms.
- Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 2.89% at $60.75 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas