A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) - P/E: 2.18 Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) - P/E: 9.62 Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) - P/E: 2.98 First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) - P/E: 9.71 ING Groep (NYSE:ING) - P/E: 9.13

Most recently, FS KKR Capital reported earnings per share at 0.74, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 12.1%, which has increased by 0.75% from 11.35% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Enterprise Bancorp reported earnings per share at 0.92, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.86. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.27%, which has increased by 0.09% from 2.18% last quarter.

Great Elm Capital's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.09, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.49%, which has decreased by 0.71% from 12.2% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, First National experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.5 in Q1 and is now 0.69. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.22%, which has decreased by 0.4% from 2.62% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, ING Groep experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.31 in Q1 and is now 0.45. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.32%, which has decreased by 1.6% from last quarter's yield of 5.92%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.