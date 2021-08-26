 Skip to main content

Google Selects An Unusual Partner For Latest 5G Modem In Pixel Devices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:58am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has collaborated with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to supply the 5G modem for its next flagship Pixel smartphone, Reuters reports.
  • Samsung scored a big win as it never sold its 5G modem chip technology to an outside company.
  • Recently Google dumped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) to build its smartphone processor Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 phones. Interestingly, Samsung just announced a $151 billion spending on advanced chipmaking.
  • Only Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek Inc (OTC: MDTKF) can manufacture 5G modems connected to wireless data networks.
  • Samsung's new modem technology was also capable of millimeter-wave networking.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares are trading lower by 0.09% at $2,856.34 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: 5G BriefsNews Tech Media

