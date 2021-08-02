Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall.
- Google has ditched Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) just like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) dumped Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to use its processors for its new computers, CNBC reports.
- Google is using an Arm-based architecture like Apple to save on power consumption.
- Google Tensor will power new flagship phones that are likely to launch in October.
- The complete system on a chip (SoC) will radically improvise photo and video processing on phones, along with voice-to-speech and translation features.
- It includes a dedicated processor that runs artificial intelligence applications and a CPU, GPU, and image signal processor to process more information on the device.
