Salesforce's Marc Benioff Says Despite CEOs' High Expectations, Many Employees Don't Actually Want To Be Back In The Office

Salesforce.com, Inc (NYSE: CRM) CEO Marc Benioff said Wednesday that some fellow corporate executives have been surprised by employees wanting to continue working from home, CNBC reported.

What Happened: Benioff made his comments to television host Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” shortly after Salesforce reported its second-quarter numbers.

He said, “A lot of things have changed for our customers in this new world, whether it’s Europe or the United States, and one of them is, really, return to work.”

“The phenomenon that I see happening globally is not as many employees are coming back into their offices locally as any CEO expected.”

Pointing to the low attendance numbers in offices, which Benioff attributed to productivity at home, he said, “they can do their job at home. They can be successful from anywhere. The companies and our customers are successful.”

“It’s incredible, but the way they’re being successful has completely changed.”

Why It Matters: Salesforce is among a cluster of remote workflow companies that benefitted from remote work, a trend now well entrenched due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Salesforce claims it has been guided by employee feedback on its re-opening strategy and the company currently provides its workforce three options that include one to three days of work from the office, fully remote work, and office-based work for 4-5 days a week.

The Customer Relationship Management, or CRM, company reported Q2 earnings per share of $1.48, which beat estimates of $0.92 on Wednesday.

Work from home has been contentious at other organizations such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) — which pushed its employees to return to their desks for up to three days a week but postponed the plans until 2022 due to the now-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Price Action: Salesforce shares rose 1.78% in the after-hours session to $265.50 on Wednesday after closing the regular session 0.46% higher at $260.85.

