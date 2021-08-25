Recap: Salesforce.com Q2 Earnings
Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 2.78% year over year to $1.48, which beat the estimate of $0.92.
Revenue of $6,340,000,000 rose by 23.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,240,000,000.
Outlook
Salesforce Sees Q3 2022 EPS $0.91-$0.92 Vs $0.81; Sees FY22 EPS $4.36-$4.38 Vs Est $3.82
Salesforce Sees Q3 2022 Revs $6.78B-$6.79B Vs $6.66B Est; FY22 Revs $26.2B-$26.3B Vs $26.01B Est
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 25, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.salesforce.com%2F&eventid=3196580&sessionid=1&key=E4F208A6635A4BB0BDDAB02F66DB734E®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $284.50
Company's 52-week low was at $201.51
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.43%
Company Profile
Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company's main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.
