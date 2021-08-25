Why People Are Upset With Airbnb's New Afghan Refugee Initiative

News of the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan dominated the news cycle last week. President Joe Biden has stuck by the plan to withdraw U.S. troops from the Middle Eastern country, despite fears that the Taliban will implement a regime ruled by terror.

Tens of thousands of Afghans and U.S. citizens have fled Afghanistan since the Taliban’s capture of the capital city Kabul. Many Americans are blaming President Biden for the ‘botched’ withdrawal of troops and Afghan citizens.

The chaos in Afghanistan will lead to thousands of refugees searching for homes and places to stay. On Tuesday, Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) CEO Brian Chesky announced that the company will begin housing 20,000 Afghan refugees free of charge.

The announcement was generally well-received and his tweet amassed more than 150,000 likes. However, there were critics of the initiative, claiming the company and its philanthropic subsidiary, Airbnb.org, should be more focused on the thousands of homeless U.S. citizens and veterans.

Here are some examples of tweets that were condemning Chesky’s announcement:

What about our homeless population? Lots of families here need a home too. — Codi (@Codishaa) August 25, 2021

Excuse me? 11% of the homeless adult population are American veterans. Your priorities are completely out of line. There are people who fought for this country living on the street! Unacceptable in every way. — Catherine P (@KByba78) August 24, 2021

How about treating Americans on their own soil who are homeless, especially those who are veterans and homeless better than refugees. I get it, it's a great thing to help the refugees but we have a huge homeless problem in the country. We never take care of our own first... — CDD34 (@CDPGH) August 24, 2021

On the other hand, some people were very happy with Chesky’s announcement:

I'm incredibly moved by this & generosity of hosts.

After 4 horrible years of anti-immigrant rhetoric, it's time for America to put out the WELCOME mat for our new neighbors and greet them with open arms

Meaningful donations of goods+services &inspiring others = Exceptionalism — Richard Ferrans (@FerransRichard) August 24, 2021

As a refugee advocate with 25 years of experience working on these issues, I am truly overwhelmed and inspired by Airbnb's exemplary generosity and leadership on the refugee cause! — Maureen White (@MaureenWhite) August 24, 2021

