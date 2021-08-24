 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airbnb And Airbnb.org To Provide Temporary Housing For Afghan Refugees
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Airbnb And Airbnb.org To Provide Temporary Housing For Afghan Refugees

Vacation rental site Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has helped people around the world with temporary stays during times of crisis through its non-profit arm. The company announced Tuesday it will help with the effort to aid Afghan refugees.

What Happened: Airbnb.org, an independent 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, and Airbnb will provide temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees worldwide.

“In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis — and in the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up,” Airbnb said Tuesday in a statement.

The cost of the stays will be funded through contributions to Airbnb.org from Airbnb and its co-founder Brian Chesky and donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund.

Airbnb said it will work closely with resettlement agencies and partners to evolve on the initiative and offer support.

“For these 20,000 refugees, my hope is that the Airbnb community will provide them with not only a safe place to rest and start over but also a warm welcome home,” Chesky said.

Airbnb said hosts around the world can help support the initiative with details to come soon.

“While we will be paying for these stays, we could not do this without the generosity of our Hosts,” Chesky tweeted.

Related Link: Airbnb IPO: 5 Key Takeaways Investors Need To Know

Why It’s Important: Airbnb’s nonprofit has offered temporary stays to more than 25,000 refugees as part of the U.S. Special Immigrant Visa Program. A $25 million Refugee Fund was created by Airbnb.org earlier this year.

The company has helped in times of crisis including natural disasters and offered temporary stays for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airbnb will likely be seen as a company doing the right thing to help those in a time of need. The company could generate some positive press from the move.

Image by WikiImages from Pixabay 

 

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB)

Former Veteran NYSE Trader David Green's Tuesday Trades: Alibaba, Moderna, Airbnb, AMD, and Robinhood
Analyst Ratings For Airbnb
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Analyst Ratings For Airbnb
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Medtronic, 23andMe And More
Expert Ratings For Airbnb
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Afghanistan Brian Chesky non-profit nonprofitNews Politics Global General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com