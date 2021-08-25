 Skip to main content

How UK's Latest Privacy Rules Target YouTube, Instagram, TikTok?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 9:36am   Comments
How UK's Latest Privacy Rules Target YouTube, Instagram, TikTok?
  • The Financial Times reports that the social media companies, video streaming, and gaming platforms operating in the U.K. could be up for a bumpy ride.
  • U.K.'s latest regulations to protect children's online data will be effective from Thursday next week. The rules seek to limit companies from tracking children's location, personalizing content or advertising for them, and serving up behavioral nudges, like automatically playing videos.
  • The breach of the code will entail penalties similar to the E.U.'s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), including a fine of up to 4% of global turnover for companies.
  • Recently the social-media platforms, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), YouTube, Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram, and ByteDance Ltd's TikTok, made changes to children's privacy amid global flak.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 0.03% at $149.57, and FB shares traded higher by 0.50% at $367.36 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

