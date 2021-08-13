 Skip to main content

TikTok Bows Down To Teen Privacy After Facebook, Apple, Google
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 10:10am   Comments
TikTok Bows Down To Teen Privacy After Facebook, Apple, Google
  • ByteDance's TikTok, notorious as one of the most addictive social apps, announced its teenager privacy control measures amid intense global regulatory scrutiny on the tech majors for hidden advertisements and inappropriate content, TechCrunch reports.
  • Congress has been pressuring companies in the U.S. to protect younger users from the harmful impacts of technology. Consequently, tech companies revamped their products.
  • The U.S. Federal Trade Commission previously penalized TikTok for violating children's privacy laws in a government crackdown that later extended to Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube.
  • TikTok users between 16-17 years old can control their public video download, Reuters reports. The downloads are permanently disabled from accounts below the age of 16. The users can manage their direct message settings. It will reduce the duration of push notifications.
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBfaced immense regulatory opposition when it proposed to launch Instagram for users below 13 years. It recently had to stop targeting advertisements to users below 18 years in the legacy site, Instagram, and Messenger communication app. 
  • Google also followed suit for YouTube, standard Search, Google Assistant, location history, the Google Play Store, and Google Workspace for Education.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLalso implemented an update to detect child sexual abuse content on the U.S. iPhones.
  • Related Link: Apple Faces Internal Backlash Over iPhone Child Sexual Abuse Content Scanning Feature
  • Photo by Olivier Bergeron on Unsplash

