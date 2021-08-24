 Skip to main content

Siemens' Fatty Liver Disease Blood Test Wins FDA De Novo Clearance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 1:21pm   Comments
  • The FDA has granted clearance to a blood test from Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) to provide an easier and potentially more accurate diagnostic alternative than an invasive tissue biopsy for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • The agency's de novo green light covers the Advia Centaur enhanced liver fibrosis (ELF) test, currently available internationally.
  • It measures three serum biomarkers of liver scarring and helps diagnose patients with mild-to-moderate liver fibrosis, typically asymptomatic.
  • Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) supported the ELF Test De Novo Classification Request throughout the FDA review by providing scientific expertise, clinical study data, and resources.
  • Price Action: SMMNY shares are down 0.08% at $35.61, and GILD stock is down 0.40% at $72.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

