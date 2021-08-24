 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During Tuesday's morning trading, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN).
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 28.97% to hit a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares set a new yearly low of $41.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) stock hit a yearly low of $38.56. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a yearly low of $34.03. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit $9.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 28.97%.
  • SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.69 and moving down 0.08%.
  • TWC Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.
  • Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares fell to $9.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.
  • Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB) stock drifted down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78.
  • Health Assurance (NASDAQ:HAAC) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61, drifting down 0.81%.
  • Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ:KVSA) stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76.
  • SVF Investment Corp 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.
  • CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.1%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares set a new yearly low of $13.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
  • LDH Growth (NASDAQ:LDHA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.
  • LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday, moving down 1.66%.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved down 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 0.89%.

 

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.

 

Related Articles (ALCC + AGCB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com