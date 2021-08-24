Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning trading, 20 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

(NYSE:CPB). The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN).

(NASDAQ:SONN). Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 28.97% to hit a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) shares set a new yearly low of $41.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE:CPB) shares set a new yearly low of $41.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.8% on the session. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) stock hit a yearly low of $38.56. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

(NYSE:ENR) stock hit a yearly low of $38.56. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a yearly low of $34.03. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLI) shares hit a yearly low of $34.03. The stock was up 1.04% on the session. Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit $9.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 28.97%.

(NASDAQ:TBPH) stock hit $9.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 28.97%. SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.69 and moving down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:SVFA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.69 and moving down 0.08%. TWC Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 4.73% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TWCT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.34. The stock was down 4.73% on the session. Social Capital Hedosophia (NYSE:IPOD) shares fell to $9.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%.

(NYSE:IPOD) shares fell to $9.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.1%. Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB) stock drifted down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78.

(NYSE:AGCB) stock drifted down 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.78. Health Assurance (NASDAQ:HAAC) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HAAC) stock hit a yearly low of $9.67. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61, drifting down 0.81%.

(NYSE:ALCC) shares moved down 0.81% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.61, drifting down 0.81%. Khosla Ventures (NASDAQ:KVSA) stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76.

(NASDAQ:KVSA) stock drifted up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.76. SVF Investment Corp 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67.

(NASDAQ:SVFC) shares were down 0.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.67. CF Acquisition (NASDAQ:CFVI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.1%.

(NASDAQ:CFVI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.1%. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares set a new yearly low of $13.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OYST) shares set a new yearly low of $13.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. LDH Growth (NASDAQ:LDHA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ:LDHA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.64. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. VectivBio Holding (NASDAQ:VECT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VECT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.03. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. LGL Systems Acquisition (NYSE:DFNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday, moving down 1.66%.

(NYSE:DFNS) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Tuesday, moving down 1.66%. Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DUO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31. The stock was down 2.9% on the session. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:UNAM) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.03. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved down 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 0.89%.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.