Why Are Baidu's Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Xiaodu Technology closed Series B financing at a post-money valuation of $5.1 billion, beating the November 2020 Series A funding valuation of $2.9 billion.
- Xiaodu marked its 2018 debut with sub-RMB 100 smart speakers and became a leading smart-display provider based on shipments, Baidu CFO Herman Yu said.
- Rivals Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently disclosed its attempts to improvise Siri against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ; GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google Assistant, and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa.
- Baidu just posted its Q2 beat amid an intense Chinese regulatory crackdown.
- Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 3.50% at $147.76 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas