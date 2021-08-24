 Skip to main content

Why Are Baidu's Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 8:40am   Comments
  • Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Xiaodu Technology closed Series B financing at a post-money valuation of $5.1 billion, beating the November 2020 Series A funding valuation of $2.9 billion.
  • Xiaodu marked its 2018 debut with sub-RMB 100 smart speakers and became a leading smart-display provider based on shipments, Baidu CFO Herman Yu said.
  • Rivals Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLrecently disclosed its attempts to improvise Siri against Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ; GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google Assistant, and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa.
  • Baidu just posted its Q2 beat amid an intense Chinese regulatory crackdown.
  • Price Action: BIDU shares traded higher by 3.50% at $147.76 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

