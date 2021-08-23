Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) won an opportunity from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide commercial foundry services in the first phase of the multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program.
- Intel Foundry Services will lead the work. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Intel Foundry Services will partner with companies including International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS), Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS). The partnership aims to support the U.S. government's designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuit needs.
- Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said that the RAMP-C program would drive commercial foundry customers and the DoD to tap Intel's investments in leading-edge process technologies.
- Intel's customers and ecosystem partners will help bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain and ensure U.S. maintains leadership in R&D and advanced manufacturing.
- The initiative assumes significance as the U.S. aims to ramp up domestic chip production amid an intense chip crisis.
- Intel raised its FY21 outlook following Q2 revenue, earnings, and margin beat.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.69% at $52.37 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.