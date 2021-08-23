 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Intel Bags Deal To Develop Government's Foundry Ecosystem
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) won an opportunity from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide commercial foundry services in the first phase of the multi-phase Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program.
  • Intel Foundry Services will lead the work. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • Intel Foundry Services will partner with companies including International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS), Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS). The partnership aims to support the U.S. government's designing and manufacturing assured integrated circuit needs.
  • Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said that the RAMP-C program would drive commercial foundry customers and the DoD to tap Intel's investments in leading-edge process technologies.
  • Intel's customers and ecosystem partners will help bolster the domestic semiconductor supply chain and ensure U.S. maintains leadership in R&D and advanced manufacturing.
  • The initiative assumes significance as the U.S. aims to ramp up domestic chip production amid an intense chip crisis.
  • Intel raised its FY21 outlook following Q2 revenue, earnings, and margin beat.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.69% at $52.37 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

Apple Close To Launching Higher End Mac Mini Without Intel Processor
What Latest Trouble Looms On Intel?
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Places Itself As A Robotics Company With Reach Beyond EVs, Unveils Dojo Chips, Humanoid: Key Takeaways From AI Day
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple Chip Supplier TSMC's Market-Cap Leapfrogs Above High-Profile Chinese Tech Stalwarts Tencent, Alibaba
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com