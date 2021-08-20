 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

So What's Going On With BioNTech's Stock?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:
So What's Going On With BioNTech's Stock?

BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $350 Friday morning after Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $240 to $450. The German biotechnology company has received a number of analyst rating updates over the past week.

On August 11th, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained BioNTech with a Neutral and raises the price target from $194 to $330.

On August 11th, Bryan Garnier analyst Olga Smolentseva upgraded BioNTech from Neutral to Buy and announced a $451 price target.

On August 13th, SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch maintained BioNTech with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $159 to $293.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464 and a 52-week low of $54.10.

Latest Ratings for BNTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsMarket Perform
Aug 2021Bryan GarnierUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BNTX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNTX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Virpax Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Understanding BioNTech's Unusual Options Activity
Do You Need A COVID-19 Booster Dose? Pfizer-BioNTech Submit Initial Data To Support Idea
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
Moderna's Shot Seems To Have A Better Shot Against Delta Than Pfizer's
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Retains Antibodies Against Variants For 6 Months
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELRBC CapitalMaintains365.0
BNTXCanaccord GenuityMaintains450.0
LHCredit SuisseMaintains336.0
KSSCredit SuisseMaintains61.0
MCredit SuisseMaintains19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com