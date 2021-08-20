So What's Going On With BioNTech's Stock?

BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares are trading higher by 5.5% at $350 Friday morning after Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $240 to $450. The German biotechnology company has received a number of analyst rating updates over the past week.

On August 11th, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained BioNTech with a Neutral and raises the price target from $194 to $330.

On August 11th, Bryan Garnier analyst Olga Smolentseva upgraded BioNTech from Neutral to Buy and announced a $451 price target.

On August 13th, SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch maintained BioNTech with a Market Perform and raised the price target from $159 to $293.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464 and a 52-week low of $54.10.