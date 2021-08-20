Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Kohl's, Estée Lauder Or Bilibili?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Deutsche Bank analyst Gabriella Carbone maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) with a Buy and raised the price target from $73 to $80.

Credit Suisse maintained Kohl's with a Neutral and raised the price target from $58 to $61.

Kohl's is trading lower by 0.8% at $55.18 Friday morning.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $355 to $377.

Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong maintained Estée Lauder with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $355 to $375.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained Estée Lauder with a Hold and raised the price target from $322 to $347.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained Estée Lauder with an Overweight and raised the price target from $340 to $360.

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser maintained Estée Lauder with a Buy and raised the price target from $367 to $393.

Credit Suisse maintained Estée Lauder with an Outperform and raised the price target from $350 to $365.

Estée Lauder is trading higher by 0.4% at $328.49.

HSBC analyst Charlotte Wei maintained Bilibili Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy and lowered the price target from $140 to $127.

Bilibili is trading higher by 7.4% at $69.09.