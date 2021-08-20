 Skip to main content

Why Is Sphere 3D Stock Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 10:13am   Comments
  • Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) and Gryphon Digital Mining inked an agreement to purchase an additional 250,000 Certified Emission Reductions (CERs or Credits), each company purchasing 125,000 credits.
  • The credits will support their ESG commitments in light of the recently announced initiatives to increase crypto mining capacity substantially.
  • Additionally, they forged a Master Services Agreement (MSA) for Sphere 3D's direct purchase of crypto mining equipment utilizing Gryphon's expertise. They are also working on their merger plans.
  • Price Action: ANY shares traded higher by 5.57% at $3.79 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech

