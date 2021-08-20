How Is Apple Pitting Siri Against Google Assistant, Alexa?
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) initiated a research study to collect speech data from study participants, the TechCrunch reports
- Apple recently launched a new iOS app called "Siri Speech Study" on the App Store, enabling consenting participants to share their voice requests and other feedback with Apple.
- Here, participants provide explicit feedback on a per request basis. No user information is collected or used in the app, except the data directly provided by participants.
- However, the app will not appear in the App Store search results by keyword or under the list of Apple's published apps.
- The Siri Speech Study app offers minimal information about the study's specific goals. It provides a link to a license agreement and a screen where participants enter their I.D. number to get started.
- Apple's previous attempts to learn from Siri's mistakes by sending consumers' voice recordings to contractors led to a whistleblower alert.
- Apple also roped in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's A.I. scientist Samy Bengio to make Siri a stronger rival to Google Assistant and Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa.
- Earlier this year, The European Commission red-flagged Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant over potential anti-competitive practices.
