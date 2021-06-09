 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Antitrust Watchdog Raise Concerns Overs Alexa, Siri, Google's Voice Assistant Dominance: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
Share:
EU Antitrust Watchdog Raise Concerns Overs Alexa, Siri, Google's Voice Assistant Dominance: Reuters
  • The European Commission red-flagged Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Siri, and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant over possible anticompetitive practices after a year-long inquiry into voice assistants, other internet-connected devices and responses from over 200 companies, Reuters reported.
  • Statista estimates Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant global market to double to 8.4 billion devices between 2020 and 2024.
  • Further determination will be made after a 12-week long public consultation ending Sept. 1 and a final report due in the first half of 2022.
  • The EU antitrust watchdog's inquiries revealed concerns regarding certain exclusivity and tying practices related to voice assistants, self-promotion by voice assistant providers via default settings, data retention, and lack of device interoperability.
  • Amazon defended, citing Alexa's compatibility with over 140,000 smart home products and its Voice Interoperability Initiative agreements with 80 companies.
  • The Commission has proposed new rules under the Digital Markets Act to address the concerns. The Act is likely to be implemented by 2022.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.55% at $3,282.01 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Pandemic Driven Online Shift Stimulates Amazon's Ad Rate Surge: Bloomberg
Google Relaxes Search Engine Dominance Practices On European Android
Long Controversial And Now Cooking, LaserShip Rides The Parcel-Delivery Wave
GameStop Earnings Expected Later Today, With Chewy Seen Reporting Tomorrow
Fastly's Software Bug Responsible For Global Internet Downtime On Tuesday: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com