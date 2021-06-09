EU Antitrust Watchdog Raise Concerns Overs Alexa, Siri, Google's Voice Assistant Dominance: Reuters
- The European Commission red-flagged Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Siri, and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant over possible anticompetitive practices after a year-long inquiry into voice assistants, other internet-connected devices and responses from over 200 companies, Reuters reported.
- Statista estimates Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant global market to double to 8.4 billion devices between 2020 and 2024.
- Further determination will be made after a 12-week long public consultation ending Sept. 1 and a final report due in the first half of 2022.
- The EU antitrust watchdog's inquiries revealed concerns regarding certain exclusivity and tying practices related to voice assistants, self-promotion by voice assistant providers via default settings, data retention, and lack of device interoperability.
- Amazon defended, citing Alexa's compatibility with over 140,000 smart home products and its Voice Interoperability Initiative agreements with 80 companies.
- The Commission has proposed new rules under the Digital Markets Act to address the concerns. The Act is likely to be implemented by 2022.
