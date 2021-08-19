A Look Into Financial Services Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) - P/E: 8.7 Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) - P/E: 5.18 BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) - P/E: 8.66 Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) - P/E: 5.13 Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) - P/E: 9.65

This quarter, Timberland Bancorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.86 in Q2 and is now 0.83. Timberland Bancorp does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Voya Financial's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.32, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.03. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.02%, which has increased by 0.05% from 0.97% last quarter.

This quarter, BCB Bancorp experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.4 in Q1 and is now 0.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.72%, which has increased by 0.57% from 4.15% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Ares Capital experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.43 in Q1 and is now 0.53. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.15%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 8.16% last quarter.

Wintrust Financial saw a decrease in earnings per share from 2.54 in Q1 to 1.7 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.72%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.64%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.