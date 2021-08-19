5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TherapeuticsMD

The Trade: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $0.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $39,500.00.

What’s Happening: TherapeuticsMD, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.

What TherapeuticsMD Does: TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women.

Pioneer Power Solutions

The Trade: Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of 3.56. The insider spent $17,800.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 8% over the previous month.

What Pioneer Power Solutions Does: Pioneer Power Solutions Inc manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets.

Hudson Technologies

The Trade: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) President, CEO Brian F Coleman acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $2.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $72,250.00.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat results for the second quarter.

What Hudson Technologies Does: Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer.

FlexShopper

The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 39207 shares shares at an average price of $2.26. The insider spent $88,423.89 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: FlexShopper, recently, posted mixed results for the second quarter.

What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Savara

The Trade: Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired a total of 26900 shares at an average price of $1.18. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,865.76.

What’s Happening: Savara recently reported a narrower loss for its second quarter.

What Savara Does: Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.