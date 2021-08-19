 Skip to main content

5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 8:01am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

TherapeuticsMD

The Trade: TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $0.79. To acquire these shares, it cost $39,500.00.

What’s Happening: TherapeuticsMD, earlier during the month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.11 per share.

What TherapeuticsMD Does: TherapeuticsMD Inc is a major drug manufacturing with a focus on creating and commercializing products targeted exclusively for women.

Pioneer Power Solutions

The Trade: Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) CEO Nathan Mazurek acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of 3.56. The insider spent $17,800.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped around 8% over the previous month.

What Pioneer Power Solutions Does: Pioneer Power Solutions Inc manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets.

Hudson Technologies

The Trade: Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) President, CEO Brian F Coleman acquired a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $2.89. To acquire these shares, it cost $72,250.00.

What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, reported upbeat results for the second quarter.

What Hudson Technologies Does: Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer.

FlexShopper

The Trade: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired a total of 39207 shares shares at an average price of $2.26. The insider spent $88,423.89 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: FlexShopper, recently, posted mixed results for the second quarter.

What FlexShopper Does: FlexShopper operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Savara

The Trade: Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) CEO Matthew Pauls acquired a total of 26900 shares at an average price of $1.18. To acquire these shares, it cost $31,865.76.

What’s Happening: Savara recently reported a narrower loss for its second quarter.

What Savara Does: Savara Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The company develops novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

