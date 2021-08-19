Apple Posturing On Security Researchers Questioned As It Resumes Legal Battle Against iPhone-Emulation Developer

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not giving up on a copyright case it lost against the security firm Corellium that makes computer-based iPhone simulations for researchers, Reuters reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company reportedly appealed the case in which it had alleged that Corellium’s products violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The case was dismissed by a Florida court in December.

The appeal came as a surprise to experts as Apple gets ready to take on a security research firm after saying that researchers would provide a check on its plans to scan consumer devices for images of child abuse on the iCloud service, according to Reuters.

Amanda Gorton, CEO of Corellium reacted sharply to the development, as per Reuters.

“Enough is enough,” said Gorton — adding, "Apple can't pretend to hold itself accountable to the security research community while simultaneously trying to make that research illegal."

Why It Matters: Apple’s moves have earned criticism from David Thiel, the Chief Technology Officer of the Stanford Internet Observatory, who tweeted on the subject Wednesday.

"We'll prevent abuse of these child safety mechanisms by relying on people bypassing our copy protection mechanisms" is a pretty internally incoherent argument. https://t.co/ljmD7BS4tj — David Thiel (@elegant_wallaby) August 17, 2021

Last week, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant settled a federal lawsuit against Corellium, which was due to go on trial on August 16.

No terms of the settlement were disclosed but the case related to Corellium’s virtual iPhones which experts use to test iPhone software.

Reuters noted that Corellium helps researchers examine programs including the tech giant’s plan to detect child abuse images.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2.55% lower at $146.36 in the regular session.

