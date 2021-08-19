 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Posturing On Security Researchers Questioned As It Resumes Legal Battle Against iPhone-Emulation Developer
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 19, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Apple Posturing On Security Researchers Questioned As It Resumes Legal Battle Against iPhone-Emulation Developer

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is not giving up on a copyright case it lost against the security firm Corellium that makes computer-based iPhone simulations for researchers, Reuters reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company reportedly appealed the case in which it had alleged that Corellium’s products violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The case was dismissed by a Florida court in December.

The appeal came as a surprise to experts as Apple gets ready to take on a security research firm after saying that researchers would provide a check on its plans to scan consumer devices for images of child abuse on the iCloud service, according to Reuters.

Amanda Gorton, CEO of Corellium reacted sharply to the development, as per Reuters.

“Enough is enough,” said Gorton — adding, "Apple can't pretend to hold itself accountable to the security research community while simultaneously trying to make that research illegal."

See Also: Apple Says It Will 'Refuse' Any Demands To Surveil Content Beyond Child Sexual Abuse From Governments

Why It Matters: Apple’s moves have earned criticism from David Thiel, the Chief Technology Officer of the Stanford Internet Observatory, who tweeted on the subject Wednesday.

Last week, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant settled a federal lawsuit against Corellium, which was due to go on trial on August 16.

No terms of the settlement were disclosed but the case related to Corellium’s virtual iPhones which experts use to test iPhone software.

Reuters noted that Corellium helps researchers examine programs including the tech giant’s plan to detect child abuse images.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 2.55% lower at $146.36 in the regular session.

Read Next: Apple Faces Internal Backlash Over iPhone Child Sexual Abuse Content Scanning Feature: Report

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Largest US Pension Fund Trimmed Positions In Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla In Q2 And Loaded Up Heavily On These 2 Stocks
Apple iPhone Sales In China Picking Up Pace, Expect Continued Strength With iPhone 13 Launch, Says Analyst
AMD Stock Pulls Back Into Bullish Pattern, Options Traders Bet On Bull Run
The Best Companion Apps For Rideshare Drivers, According To Rideshare Drivers
AMD And Apple Drop As The QQQ Falls Wednesday
Rarest Of Gems? Here's Why This Analyst Is Upgrading ViacomCBS
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Corellium Cybersecurity iPhone Tim CookNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com