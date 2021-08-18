5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tyson Foods

The Trade: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Director Gaurdie E. Banister Jr. disposed a total of 20095 shares at an average price of $82.28. The insider received $1,653,452.77 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Tyson Foods recently reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 24.5% year-on-year, to $12.48 billion.

What Tyson Foods Does: Tyson Foods is the largest U.S. producer of processed chicken and beef.

Interactive Brokers

The Trade: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold a total of 40000 shares at an average price of $62.70. The insider received $2,508,094.00 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, last month, reported downbeat quarterly earnings.

What Interactive Brokers Does: Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

The Trade: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) President and Chief Scientific Officer George Yancopoulos sold a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $625.29. The insider received $31,264,263.45 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals recently reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Does: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation.

Penske Automotive

The Trade: Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) Chair and CEO Roger Penske sold a total of 25000 shares at an average price of $89.87. The insider received $2,246,842.50 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Penske Automotive Group, last month, reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 91.4% year-on-year, to $6.99 billion.

What Penske Automotive Does: Penske Automotive Group operates in 22 U.S. states and overseas. It has 143 U.S. light-vehicle franchises including in Puerto Rico as well as 161 franchises overseas, primarily in the United Kingdom.

PriceSmart

The Trade: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) 10% owner Price Philanthropies Foundation sold a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $81.53. The insider received $1,630,533.02 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: PriceSmart, last month, reported third-quarter FY21 revenue of $895.3 million, a growth of 11.92%year-on-year.

What PriceSmart Does: Pricesmart is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices.