EV Maker XPeng To Expand Production Capacity In Zhaoqing Manufacturing Hub
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 7:21am   Comments
  • Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEVhas signed an agreement with the Zhaoqing Municipal Government and the Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone to expand XPeng Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangdong Province.
  • The Phase Two expansion project is expected to boost the design production capacity at the Zhaoqing Base from 100,000 units to 200,000 units per annum.
  • The move will help XPeng to capture the increasing consumer demand for its smart EVs. 
  • Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 2.22% at $38.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

