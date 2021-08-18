EV Maker XPeng To Expand Production Capacity In Zhaoqing Manufacturing Hub
- Electric vehicle company XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) has signed an agreement with the Zhaoqing Municipal Government and the Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone to expand XPeng Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base in Guangdong Province.
- The Phase Two expansion project is expected to boost the design production capacity at the Zhaoqing Base from 100,000 units to 200,000 units per annum.
- The move will help XPeng to capture the increasing consumer demand for its smart EVs.
- Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 2.22% at $38.71 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
